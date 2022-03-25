The UK has launched a consultation on possible changes to its emissions trading system, outlining long-flagged plans to steepen the rate of emissions cuts in line with the country’s 2050 net zero target as well as adding shipping.
UK sets out plans to tighten carbon market to align with net zero goal
