Article 6 deal seen spurring growth in robust carbon markets worldwide

Published 23:01 on March 8, 2022 / Last updated at 23:13 on March 8, 2022 / Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The approval of an international emissions trading rulebook under the Paris Agreement's Article 6 last year will provide the framework needed for further growth in more transparent compliance and voluntary carbon markets, according to panellists speaking at an industry conference on Tuesday.