More bearish California LCFS signals ahead as Neste, Marathon announce joint RD venture

Published 20:17 on March 2, 2022 / Last updated at 20:17 on March 2, 2022

Finnish biofuel company Neste Corporation on Tuesday announced a joint venture to produce renewable diesel (RD) at Marathon Petroleum Company’s forthcoming facility, which traders said could weigh even more on California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit prices that are already sitting at four-year lows.