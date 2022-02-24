NA Markets: CCAs meander before rocketing after Q1 auction result publication, RGGI ticks up

Published 23:44 on February 24, 2022 / Last updated at 23:44 on February 24, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices were stable this week before experiencing extreme volatility on Thursday amid geopolitical instability and the publication of record-breaking WCI auction results, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values strengthened within their recent range.