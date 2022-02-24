Big Australian fossil fuel project emissions sharply higher than originally estimated, study finds

Published 08:53 on February 24, 2022 / Last updated at 08:53 on February 24, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Around one-third of Australian fossil fuel projects assessed by an environmental group were found to be emitting more greenhouse gases than was estimated at the time of their approval by regulators, casting doubt on the efficacy of instruments such as the Safeguard Mechanism to curb carbon pollution, a study released on Thursday has found.