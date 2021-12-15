EMEA > EU carbon prices to ease next year on cooling gas market, economy -analysts

EU carbon prices to ease next year on cooling gas market, economy -analysts

Published 23:23 on December 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:20 on December 16, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices are expected to ease slightly and average €75 through 2022, as gas prices normalise and the EU economy cools, analysts said Wednesday.

EU carbon prices are expected to ease slightly and average €75 through 2022, as gas prices normalise and the EU economy cools, analysts said Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software