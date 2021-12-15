EUA prices circled the €80 mark in the hours leading up to and after the Dec-21 options contracts expiry, while UK Allowances shrugged off a relatively weak auction result to close at its second-highest level since the September all-time high.
Euro Markets: EUAs pinned to €80 as options contract expire while UKAs shake off weak auction
