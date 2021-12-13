Bluesource, Star Royalties announce funding deal for ag sector VER programme

Published 20:53 on December 13, 2021 / Last updated at 20:53 on December 13, 2021

North American carbon credit developer Bluesource and precious metals and green royalty and streaming investment company Star Royalties on Monday revealed an agreement to generate hundreds of thousands of voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) annually from a regenerative agriculture programme.