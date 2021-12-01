Asia Pacific > South Korea to open ETS to financials this month

South Korea to open ETS to financials this month

Published 07:46 on December 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 07:46 on December 1, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea will open its emissions trading market up to participation from about 20 financial institutions later this month, according to the environment ministry.

