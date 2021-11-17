A carbon-backed crypto currency initiative that has driven the retirement of more than 10 million voluntary offset credits over the past month is considering expanding its scope to also include units under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 once that market becomes operational, it said Wednesday.
Offset-cancelling crypto initiative eyes Paris carbon units
