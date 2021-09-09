Aviation/CORSIA > UPDATE- EU lawmakers wary of CO2 cost hit to poor people, urge speedier end to free allocations

UPDATE- EU lawmakers wary of CO2 cost hit to poor people, urge speedier end to free allocations

Published 13:38 on September 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:46 on September 9, 2021  /  Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping  /  No Comments

A proposed new European carbon market for buildings and transport could hit the poorest the hardest, MEPs said in a hearing on Thursday, with several calling for a faster phaseout of free EU carbon allocations for industry and airlines under the bloc's main ETS.

(Adds details about the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) proposal)

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software