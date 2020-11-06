Asia Pacific > India considering domestic carbon market, official tells industry

India considering domestic carbon market, official tells industry

Published 11:41 on November 6, 2020  /  Last updated at 12:12 on November 6, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC  /  No Comments

India is considering setting up a domestic GHG emissions trading scheme, a senior government official told industry leaders this week, while providing no further detail on what such a market might look like or when it could start.

India is considering setting up a domestic GHG emissions trading scheme, a senior government official told industry leaders this week, while providing no further detail on what such a market might look like or when it could start.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software