India considering domestic carbon market, official tells industry

Published 11:41 on November 6, 2020 / Last updated at 12:12 on November 6, 2020 / Asia Pacific, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC / No Comments

India is considering setting up a domestic GHG emissions trading scheme, a senior government official told industry leaders this week, while providing no further detail on what such a market might look like or when it could start.