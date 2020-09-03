China’s environment ministry opposes carbon futures market -reports
Published 12:28 on September 3, 2020 / Last updated at 12:28 on September 3, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s environment ministry is opposing an initiative to list carbon contracts on a futures exchange in Guangdong province, preferring instead to focus on developing the nation’s spot emissions market, according to local news reports.
China’s environment ministry is opposing an initiative to list carbon contracts on a futures exchange in Guangdong province, preferring instead to focus on developing the nation’s spot emissions market, according to local news reports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.