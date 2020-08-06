South Korea ETS braces for impact from influx of international carbon credits

Published 10:30 on August 6, 2020

South Korean companies have cancelled nearly 800,000 UN-issued CERs from projects abroad over the past couple of weeks with a view to having them re-issued as credits eligible in the already over-supplied domestic emissions trading scheme.