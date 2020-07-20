COMMENT: Why BNEF thinks the EU ETS does not need a price ceiling

Published 01:00 on July 20, 2020 / Last updated at 00:21 on July 20, 2020 / Conversations, EMEA, EU ETS, Views / No Comments

The price of EUAs topped €30 on July 13, the highest since 2006. At that point, EUAs had risen by over 60% since May 12, and had almost doubled compared to their March lows. The rally has prompted the discussion around additional stability mechanisms. Analysts at BloombergNEF discussed the concept of a carbon price floor after EUAs declined almost 40% in March. This time, the price spike has raised the question of the need for a carbon price ceiling.