Australia’s NT outlines offset principles, vague on links to Safeguard Mechanism

Published 10:42 on July 10, 2020

The Northern Territory government in Australia has released principles for use of carbon offsets in its efforts to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, but did not clarify which requirements might be imposed on facilities already regulated under the federal Safeguard Mechanism.