Japan co-funds 10 new JCM projects across South East Asia

Published 09:30 on July 8, 2020 / Last updated at 09:30 on July 8, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC / No Comments

Japan’s environment ministry has picked 10 more projects it will co-fund under its Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), to help meet its emissions target under the Paris Agreement.