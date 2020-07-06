California compliance entities increase allowance length as speculators maintain positions

Published 23:05 on July 6, 2020 / Last updated at 23:05 on July 6, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI regulated parties bolstered their net long California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings at the end of the second quarter, while speculators’ long positions largely remained unchanged, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data released Monday.