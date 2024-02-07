8 TAKEAWAYS: Rocky road ahead for the EU’s 2040 targets and carbon management plan
Published 17:50 on February 7, 2024 / Last updated at 17:50 on February 7, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6
The European Commission's recommendations on Tuesday that the EU aim to reduce emissions by 90% by 2040 and deploy carbon capture to help get there marked the beginning of a rocky road of further climate negotiations.
The European Commission's recommendations on Tuesday that the EU aim to reduce emissions by 90% by 2040 and deploy carbon capture to help get there marked the beginning of a rocky road of further climate negotiations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.