Oil and gas industry ignoring easy methane abatement, finds IEA
Published 06:00 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 16:03 on May 6, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
The oil and gas industry is ignoring millions of tonnes of fugitive methane emissions, despite no extra net cost for abatement, while those from abandoned coal mines are also not being tackled, finds the International Energy Agency (IEA).
The oil and gas industry is ignoring millions of tonnes of fugitive methane emissions, despite no extra net cost for abatement, while those from abandoned coal mines are also not being tackled, finds the International Energy Agency (IEA).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.