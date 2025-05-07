Oil and gas industry ignoring easy methane abatement, finds IEA

Published 06:00 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 16:03 on May 6, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

The oil and gas industry is ignoring millions of tonnes of fugitive methane emissions, despite no extra net cost for abatement, while those from abandoned coal mines are also not being tackled, finds the International Energy Agency (IEA).