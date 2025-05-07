Americas > Oil and gas industry ignoring easy methane abatement, finds IEA

Oil and gas industry ignoring easy methane abatement, finds IEA

Published 06:00 on May 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:03 on May 6, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

The oil and gas industry is ignoring millions of tonnes of fugitive methane emissions, despite no extra net cost for abatement, while those from abandoned coal mines are also not being tackled, finds the International Energy Agency (IEA).
The oil and gas industry is ignoring millions of tonnes of fugitive methane emissions, despite no extra net cost for abatement, while those from abandoned coal mines are also not being tackled, finds the International Energy Agency (IEA).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.