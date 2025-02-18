INTERVIEW: Nigeria project expects to generate up to 6 Mt worth of Paris-aligned carbon credits per year
Published 14:42 on February 18, 2025 / Last updated at 14:42 on February 18, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A new entity is being launched to spearhead a project in Nigeria aiming to generate 5-6 million tonnes of carbon removal and avoidance credits related to mangroves and seagrass restoration, with government assurance given that credits can be aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and traded internationally.
