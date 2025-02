INTERVIEW: Nigeria project expects to generate up to 6 Mt worth of Paris-aligned carbon credits per year

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A new entity is being launched to spearhead a project in Nigeria aiming to generate 5-6 million tonnes of carbon removal and avoidance credits related to mangroves and seagrass restoration, with government assurance given that credits can be aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and traded internationally.