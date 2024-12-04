Shipping sees data, contracting, admin challenges in first year under EU ETS

Published 14:30 on December 4, 2024 / Last updated at 14:30 on December 4, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping

One year into the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS, the system is now “well understood” by the maritime sector – but issues persist regarding data transparency, division of contractual responsibilities, and access to EU accounts, according to a maritime data analytics firm in its 2024 review.