COP29: Carbon trading in a warzone – Ukraine looks at Article 6 as a stepping stone towards EU ETS
Published 15:59 on November 13, 2024 / Last updated at 16:07 on November 13, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Ukraine can sell its emission reductions through the nascent Article 6.2 international market as it gradually establishes a national carbon trading scheme and pursues a link-up with the EU ETS, experts said on the sidelines of the COP29 summit.
