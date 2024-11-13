COP29: Roundup for Day 3 – Nov. 13

Published 06:51 on November 13, 2024 / Last updated at 09:30 on November 13, 2024 / Carbon Pulse / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

It is Day 3 at COP29, the second day of the World Leaders Summit. Parties are beginning to solidify positions on the new climate finance goal, expected to be the headline outcome of this year's UN climate event, though conflicts are also bubbling linked to the wider, tense political and diplomatic context. In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (GMT+4).