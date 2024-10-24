Americas > COP16: LATAM development bank invests in conservation via blockchain, biodiversity credits

COP16: LATAM development bank invests in conservation via blockchain, biodiversity credits

Published 20:22 on October 24, 2024

CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, will collaborate on a blockchain-based conservation instrument and support marine biodiversity credits in the region, it announced at COP16 on Thursday.
