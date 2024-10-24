1.5C climate goal slipping out of reach, UN warns ahead of COP29 summit
Published 15:00 on October 24, 2024 / Last updated at 15:45 on October 24, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
The goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C is slipping quickly out of reach, although it is still “technically possible” - and relatively inexpensive - for the world to roughly halve emissions within this decade, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) warned on Thursday.
The goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C is slipping quickly out of reach, although it is still “technically possible” - and relatively inexpensive - for the world to roughly halve emissions within this decade, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) warned on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.