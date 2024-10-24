BRIEFING: Article 6 hoped to resolve issues slowing down Indonesia’s, Vietnam’s energy transition
Published 11:00 on October 24, 2024 / Last updated at 11:00 on October 24, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
Funding brought about via Article 6 of the Paris Agreement is hoped to overcome the complex policy and engineering challenges faced by Indonesia and Vietnam in decarbonising their electricity grids, experts on a panel said Thursday.
