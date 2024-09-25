CWNYC24: UK fund backs VCM with public aid, “not actively looking” at Article 6 -executive
Published 00:36 on September 25, 2024 / Last updated at 00:36 on September 25, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The UK’s international development fund is backing voluntary carbon market (VCM) projects but does not seek to fund Paris Agreement Article 6 initiatives at this time, the group’s climate lead told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC.
