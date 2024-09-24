CWNYC24: Philanthropy isn’t enough – Global South asks SBTi to allow carbon credits against Scope 3
Published 20:43 on September 24, 2024 / Last updated at 20:43 on September 24, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
A group of Global South community-based climate organisations is calling on the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to allow companies to use carbon credits to offset their Scope 3 emissions, they announced on Tuesday.
