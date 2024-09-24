Airlines face ‘eye watering’ net zero bill, CORSIA just 1% of the transition cost, says industry group
Published 18:57 on September 24, 2024 / Last updated at 18:57 on September 24, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Airlines can meet net zero by 2050 but the transition bill will hit $4.7 trillion and need policy intervention, according to industry group IATA, with the CORSIA costs to account for only a fraction of the total.
