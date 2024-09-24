IATA to offer CORSIA-eligible carbon credits to airlines at special Q4 event, updates net-zero roadmap
Published 18:12 on September 24, 2024 / Last updated at 18:12 on September 24, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Airlines will be able to buy carbon credits eligible for CORSIA Phase 1 at a special event hosted by industry association IATA in the final quarter of the year, the industry association announced Tuesday, also publishing an update to its net-zero roadmap for the sector.
