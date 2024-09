IATA to offer CORSIA-eligible carbon credits to airlines at special Q4 event, updates net-zero roadmap

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Airlines will be able to buy carbon credits eligible for CORSIA Phase 1 at a special event hosted by industry association IATA in the final quarter of the year, the industry association announced Tuesday, also publishing an update to its net-zero roadmap for the sector.