Global disclosure system, climate data platform expand partnership to provide information from 10,000 companies
Published 16:15 on September 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:15 on September 24, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
An open repository for private sector climate data and an independent environmental disclosure platform will expand their partnership to publicly share a core set of climate data from over 10,000 companies, the two organisations announced Tuesday.
An open repository for private sector climate data and an independent environmental disclosure platform will expand their partnership to publicly share a core set of climate data from over 10,000 companies, the two organisations announced Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.