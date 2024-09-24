Singapore bank moves on EUA trade for Asian shippers as ETS expands
Published 09:25 on September 24, 2024 / Last updated at 09:25 on September 24, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Other APAC, Shipping
Singapore's DBS bank announced Tuesday it will offer financing and hedging services for allowances under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) as shipping companies outside the EU are now included in emissions calculations, becoming the first Southeast Asian bank to do so.
Singapore's DBS bank announced Tuesday it will offer financing and hedging services for allowances under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) as shipping companies outside the EU are now included in emissions calculations, becoming the first Southeast Asian bank to do so.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.