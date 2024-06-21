Global solar to surge to 20% of power generation on north’s longest day of year
Published 00:01 on June 21, 2024 / Last updated at 16:46 on June 17, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
Solar power is expected to generate a fifth of global electricity across midday peaks on Friday's summer solstice and 8% across the month of June, making it the fastest-growing source of power in the world, according to new research.
