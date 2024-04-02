Glut of surplus voluntary carbon credits from big four standards hits almost 1 bln

Published 16:34 on April 2, 2024 / Last updated at 16:34 on April 2, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay

The glut of available credits in the voluntary carbon market started to grow again in March to leave the surplus close to 1 billion credits from across the big four standard bodies, according to Carbon Pulse VCM Portal data.