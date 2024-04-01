VCM Report: CORSIA voluntary carbon futures spike looks overblown

Voluntary carbon futures eligible for Phase 1 CORSIA soared past $20 on the ICE bourse last week in the wake of a UN decision to block the approval of new supply into the international aviation emissions offsetting scheme, although S&P Global kept its related spot price assessment at $11.50.