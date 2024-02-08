TotalEnergies raises annual spend on carbon credits to $48 mln
Published 09:30 on February 8, 2024
French oil major TotalEnergies ramped up investment in carbon credits in 2023, it said in annual results this week, spending nearly $50 million on units across the year, while also posting a 300% year-on-year increase in purchases in the final quarter.
