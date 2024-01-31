More than 65 countries sign up to global cooling pledge launched last month

Published 18:06 on January 31, 2024 / Last updated at 18:06 on January 31, 2024 / Susannah Rodgers / EMEA, International

More than 65 countries are now signed up to the Global Cooling Pledge that launched at COP28 last month, but more research is needed to turbo-charge the delivery of cooling plans, advisors to the UK government, one of the initial signatories of the pledge, said on Wednesday.