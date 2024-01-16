Commodity trader signs up for 1PointFive’s carbon removal credits

Published 17:11 on January 16, 2024 / Last updated at 17:11 on January 16, 2024 / Susannah Rodgers / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

A large commodity trading firm said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy carbon dioxide removal credits from 1PointFive, a carbon capture, utilisation, and sequestration company with an industrial-scale direct air capture (DAC) facility under construction in Texas.