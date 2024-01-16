Commodity trader signs up for 1PointFive’s carbon removal credits
Published 17:11 on January 16, 2024 / Last updated at 17:11 on January 16, 2024 / Susannah Rodgers / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, US, Voluntary
A large commodity trading firm said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy carbon dioxide removal credits from 1PointFive, a carbon capture, utilisation, and sequestration company with an industrial-scale direct air capture (DAC) facility under construction in Texas.
A large commodity trading firm said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy carbon dioxide removal credits from 1PointFive, a carbon capture, utilisation, and sequestration company with an industrial-scale direct air capture (DAC) facility under construction in Texas.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.