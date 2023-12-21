ANALYSIS: Weak links in UN climate talks text put raised ambition in doubt
Published 16:38 on December 21, 2023 / Last updated at 16:39 on December 21, 2023 / Susannah Rodgers / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, US
A key test of the impact of the COP28 UN climate talks will be whether the ambition filters through to countries’ updated NDC climate pledges, but experts say the vague language and loopholes of an otherwise breakthrough agreement could hamper this.
