ANALYSIS: Weak links in UN climate talks text put raised ambition in doubt

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

A key test of the impact of the COP28 UN climate talks will be whether the ambition filters through to countries’ updated NDC climate pledges, but experts say the vague language and loopholes of an otherwise breakthrough agreement could hamper this.