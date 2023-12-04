COP28: DRC receives $40 mln to appraise natural capital for biodiversity and carbon crediting
Published 17:15 on December 4, 2023 / Last updated at 17:16 on December 4, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A tech company inked a deal with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday to invest $40 million in the measurement and valuation of the country's natural assets for potential carbon and biodiversity crediting.
A tech company inked a deal with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday to invest $40 million in the measurement and valuation of the country's natural assets for potential carbon and biodiversity crediting.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.