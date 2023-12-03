COP28: US Energy Transition Accelerator to launch April, mobilise $200 bln in carbon credit finance by 2035
Published 10:39 on December 3, 2023 / Last updated at 10:45 on December 3, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA), a coalition of carbon credit buyers and sellers, will launch next year to provide revenue to support developing countries on their road to a clean energy transition, as an accompanying core framework and initial pilot countries were also announced at COP28 Sunday.
The Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA), a coalition of carbon credit buyers and sellers, will launch next year to provide revenue to support developing countries on their road to a clean energy transition, as an accompanying core framework and initial pilot countries were also announced at COP28 Sunday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.