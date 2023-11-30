COP28: Oman updates NDC, signals willingness on Article 6
Published 21:25 on November 30, 2023 / Last updated at 21:38 on November 30, 2023 / Ben Garside / Climate Talks, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Oman updated its NDC for the second time on Thursday, substantially raising its business as usual (BAU)-based goal and signalling a willingness to develop emissions trading approaches under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
Oman updated its NDC for the second time on Thursday, substantially raising its business as usual (BAU)-based goal and signalling a willingness to develop emissions trading approaches under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.