ANALYSIS: US bank collapse may signal increased role for government-led green banks

Published 19:37 on March 14, 2023 / Last updated at 19:37 on March 14, 2023 / Americas, Australia, International, US / No Comments

The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) could spark fresh enthusiasm for publicly-funded green banks that help propel nascent clean technology firms, with these types of set-ups continuing to evolve globally and due shortly to get a foothold in the US.