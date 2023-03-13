Americas > Microsoft invests in marine geoengineering project to support carbon negative pledge

Microsoft invests in marine geoengineering project to support carbon negative pledge

Published 13:46 on March 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 13:46 on March 13, 2023  /  Americas, International, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Technology giant Microsoft announced plans to invest in a marine geoengineering project that aims to enhance the ocean’s ability to remove carbon from the atmosphere with long-lasting storage at deep ocean depths.

Technology giant Microsoft announced plans to invest in a marine geoengineering project that aims to enhance the ocean’s ability to remove carbon from the atmosphere with long-lasting storage at deep ocean depths.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software