REDD hot details: Scientists push back on media claims of forest carbon overcrediting

Published 00:36 on February 15, 2023 / Last updated at 00:36 on February 15, 2023 / International, Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments

Three scientists with expertise in tropical forest conservation spoke out at a webinar on Tuesday against last month’s media reports charging 94% of Verra’s REDD+ credits with no benefit to the climate, and noting that each project instead has complexities that make generalised criticism “irresponsible”.