Carbon Taxes > OECD gathers more than 100 nations in fresh effort to drive coordinated emissions cuts

OECD gathers more than 100 nations in fresh effort to drive coordinated emissions cuts

Published 21:01 on February 9, 2023  /  Last updated at 21:01 on February 9, 2023  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, International  /  No Comments

The OECD launched a new working group on Thursday, gathering more than 100 countries to share best practices on how to cut global emissions, and aiming to coordinate policies and provide the data necessary to compare efforts across geographies.

The OECD launched a new working group on Thursday, gathering more than 100 countries to share best practices on how to cut global emissions, and aiming to coordinate policies and provide the data necessary to compare efforts across geographies.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software