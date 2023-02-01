Japanese conglomerate forms US forest carbon venture as part of $780 mln investment

The forestry arm of a Japanese global trading company on Tuesday announced the launch of a US-based investment firm focused on nature-based carbon credits, with an eye to potential expansion outside of North America.