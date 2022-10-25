US forest investment company snaps up Michigan lands for VER generation

Published 22:43 on October 25, 2022

The joint venture between a US-based carbon credit originator and its investment firm partner has purchased Michigan forestland to develop a voluntary carbon market project, as the company builds out its portfolio across the country.