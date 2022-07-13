ACR emphasises additionality safeguards, carbon removals accounting in updated IFM methodology

Published 11:00 on July 13, 2022 / Last updated at 23:29 on July 12, 2022

The American Carbon Registry (ACR) on Wednesday released the next version of its improved forest management (IFM) protocol, focusing on shoring up the additionality of CO2 mitigation activity and outlining new equations for calculating “removals” credits.